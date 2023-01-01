Please Share, an employee advocacy solution specifically built for Slack, is the fastest and easiest way for employees to share and engage with approved news and announcements! Companies of all sizes and industries can leverage the convenience, ubiquity, and familiarity of Slack to encourage employees to share and/or engage with approved blogs, news, job postings, and other content on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Affordable and effective, Please Share provides a way for companies to supercharge their employee advocacy marketing, social media and social selling initiatives while simplifying the process of encouraging team members to share company content across social and professional networks.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: pleaseshare.co

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Please Share에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.