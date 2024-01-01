Huuray
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: huuray.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Huuray의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the world 🌍 . Huuray clients are even empowered to easily design their very own gift card templates within the platform. Founded and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark 🇩🇰 & with office representation in Germany 🇩🇪, Canada 🇨🇦 & Hong Kong 🇭🇰 – Huuray is on a mission to make digital gifting easy and accessible to the private and public sectors globally. With over +10 years of experience within the industry and an extensive gift card catalog of over 5000+ brands in over 100+ countries, corporate clients can also easily connect and order digital gift cards from Huuray in real-time through their state-of-the-art API. The Reward catalog with local (The Nordics) and global fulfillment capabilities & direct connection to a large network of digital incentives with our Open API: 🎁 +4500 e-gift card brands (McDonald's, Rituals, Netflix, JYSK, Bestseller, and many more) ⛷ + 1000 unique experiences (Cinema, Travel, Wellness) 🛍 +20.000 physical goods from brands like Playstation, Rosendahl, Bosch, Phillips, and many more 🎗️ Charity & Donations rewards
카테고리:
웹사이트: huuray.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Huuray에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
대안
관련 추천 사항
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
Giftsenda
giftsenda.com
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Siteimprove
siteimprove.com
Moco
mocospace.com
Handwrytten
handwrytten.com
Snappy
snappy.com
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
TruCentive
trucentive.com