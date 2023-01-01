Giftpack AI is an innovative corporate gifting platform. We utilize AI technology to automate bulk gifting process and tailor every gift for each of your recipients. Show appreciation and engage your employees and clients with curated personalized gifts in a data-driven way.

웹사이트: giftpack.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Giftpack에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.