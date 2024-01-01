eGifter Rewards

eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can send personalized gift card rewards and incentives right to their inbox. Instant-delivery of gift cards for rewards, incentives and wellness! No minimums or long-term commitment required. Free account set up.

