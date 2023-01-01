Google Podcasts
웹사이트: podcasts.google.com
Google Podcasts는 Google에서 개발하여 2018년 6월 18일 Android 기기용으로 출시한 팟캐스트 애플리케이션입니다. 2018년 9월 Google Cast 지원이 Google Podcasts에 추가되었습니다. Google I/O 2019에서 Google은 Google Podcasts의 웹 버전을 발표했습니다. iOS, 안드로이드, 윈도우. 2020년 3월에 iOS 버전이 출시되었습니다. 2019년 11월, 앱은 Google의 사내 디자인 언어인 Material Design을 사용하여 재설계되었습니다.
