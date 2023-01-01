Google Messages
웹사이트: messages.google.com
메시지는 Google이 Android 모바일 운영 체제용으로 개발한 SMS 및 인스턴트 메시징 애플리케이션입니다. 웹 인터페이스도 사용할 수 있습니다. 2014년 11월 12일에 출시되었으며 2018년부터 RCS(Rich Communication Services) 메시지를 지원합니다. 앱은 종단 간 암호화를 지원하지 않지만 2020년 5월 23일 유출된 앱 내부 버전에서 해당 기능의 개발이 확인되었습니다. .2020년 4월까지 이 앱의 설치 수는 10억 개가 넘었습니다. 이는 Google이 이동통신사 지원 없이 다양한 국가에 Rich Communication Services를 광범위하게 출시했기 때문일 가능성이 높습니다.
