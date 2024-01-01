Glimmer is a new way to search massive PDFs using AI. If you've ever dealt with massive PDFs (i.e. over 1,000 pages), you know how broken search can be. You have no choice but to use “Cmd-F” and manually sift through thousands of search results to find specific information. Professionals in construction, law, finance, and healthcare spend hours doing this every day. Glimmer makes searching these large documents 10x easier. When you upload a PDF, Glimmer uses AI to intelligently index your documents. You can then search your PDF in natural language and get answers with verifiable page sources.

웹사이트: withglimmer.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Glimmer에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.