Conventional methods produce conventional results. ChurnRX's expert training takes an unconventional approach with proven methodologies that drive phenomenal results. We tailor our skills training, using your data, to scientifically implement the right playbooks and skills that drive retention at scale. ChurnRX's team of world-class retention and growth experts are armed with battle-tested methodologies for creating radical improvements that scale across entire organizations. Founded in 2015, ChurnRX has trained hundreds of leading tech companies, helping multiple reach unicorn valuation status. The company is renowned for its ability to drastically improve customer retention through its simple and unique practices.

웹사이트: churnrx.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 ChurnRX에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.