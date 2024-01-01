We help CSMs and Customer Success teams just like yours to not only know the best practices that drive Customer Success but also how to apply them to resolve the real, everyday challenges Customer Success professionals face as they work with their customers. With the SuccessCOACHING Learning Programs, you gain access to Curated Learning paths designed by experienced customer success experts, Real-world exercises that help you to understand how to apply what you’ve learned, a continually improving curriculum that stays up to date with the latest best practices and an accredited, industry-recognized certification that demonstrates your commitment to professional development. We’ve distilled the insights gained from working with 750+ companies and created a comprehensive, easy-to-follow Customer Success training program trusted by CSMs from leading companies around the globe.

