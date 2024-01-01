Blind Zebra
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: blind-zebra.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Blind Zebra의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Blind Zebra is an elite sales and customer success coaching company focused on complete customer journey training for your client-facing teams. All Blind Zebra training is built on a simple yet powerful Think-Do-Say™ methodology, which leans first and foremost into the energy we bring with us when we “show up” – with a customer, a prospect, or anyone else. Because your client-facing teams share responsibility for your customer journey and your revenue targets, we believe they should also share a common language and uplifted team culture. Blind Zebra coaching creates shared thought, action, and language for a more seamless customer experience and better performance against your KPIs. Over 100 companies such as ChurnZero, Emarsys, Kronologic, Terminus, and Salesforce depend on Blind Zebra to support their client-facing teams using our unique Think-Do-Say™ methodology. To learn more, please visit https://blind-zebra.com.
웹사이트: blind-zebra.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Blind Zebra에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.