BotStacks is a full stack conversational AI platform that offers a suite of tools for building, deploying, and managing GenAI chatbots for various applications. It provides features such as a drag-and-drop interface for designing chatbot workflows, natural language processing capabilities for understanding user input, integrations with popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, analytics for monitoring chatbot performance, and deployment options for both web and mobile environments. We've all seen the typical website chatbot. Fortunately, what generative AI has the potential to accomplish far exceeds what these basic chatbots can do by themselves. BotStacks goes one step further by enabling advanced chat capabilities so these next generation chatbots can be realized by customers directly from within the mobile applications. BotStacks is paving the way for GenAI Chatbots to be deployed across multiple enterprise platforms as a way to automate business processes.

Productivity
봇 플랫폼 소프트웨어

