Humley Studio
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: humleyai.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Humley Studio의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Humley Studio, a cutting-edge SaaS platform, empowers businesses to effortlessly build intelligent conversations. No coding required – it's a user-friendly platform, utilising best of breed AI technology including GPT to supercharge your conversational experiences. Our tools ensure safe AI usage and protect your brand and customers. Go beyond basic chatbots with Humley Studio. Create adaptive, dynamic conversational experiences, transforming customer interactions into a growth engine. Streamline operations, deliver personalized experiences, and stay at the forefront of customer engagement. Build your first Conversational Assistant in under an hour, for free.
카테고리:
웹사이트: humleyai.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Humley Studio에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.