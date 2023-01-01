Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new technology that goes beyond chatbots and combines the best of graphical interfaces (like websites and mobile apps) that provide great UX and the best of messaging apps (such as WhatsApp, FB Messenger, etc) or webchat.

웹사이트: hubtype.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Hubtype에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.