Bloomerang Volunteer (formerly InitLive) offers an all-in-one staff and volunteer management solution for programs and events. Bloomerang Volunteer's solution streamlines staff and volunteer recruitment, scheduling, management, and communications through web and mobile apps. Ideal for organizations, nonprofits, and event producers managing staff and volunteer teams of any size. Bloomerang Volunteer is the only platform that can support both event staff management and day-to-day volunteer program management. Using Bloomerang Volunteer to automate and improve operations, our customers can scale up their programs and events, expand capabilities while reducing administration time, and rely on advanced data reporting to measure their success. Bloomerang Volunteer also provides great volunteer experiences, with self scheduling and sign up options to help retain volunteers and save organizations even more time.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: bloomerang.co

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Bloomerang에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.