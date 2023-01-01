WebCatalog

Bloomerang

Bloomerang

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: bloomerang.co

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Bloomerang의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Bloomerang Volunteer (formerly InitLive) offers an all-in-one staff and volunteer management solution for programs and events. Bloomerang Volunteer's solution streamlines staff and volunteer recruitment, scheduling, management, and communications through web and mobile apps. Ideal for organizations, nonprofits, and event producers managing staff and volunteer teams of any size. Bloomerang Volunteer is the only platform that can support both event staff management and day-to-day volunteer program management. Using Bloomerang Volunteer to automate and improve operations, our customers can scale up their programs and events, expand capabilities while reducing administration time, and rely on advanced data reporting to measure their success. Bloomerang Volunteer also provides great volunteer experiences, with self scheduling and sign up options to help retain volunteers and save organizations even more time.

카테고리:

Entertainment
Event Planning Software

웹사이트: bloomerang.co

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Bloomerang에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Wrike

Wrike

wrike.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Aisle Planner

Aisle Planner

aisleplanner.com

Tripleseat

Tripleseat

tripleseat.com

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

ExhibitDay

ExhibitDay

exhibitday.com

Event Staff

Event Staff

eventstaffapp.com

Eventeny

Eventeny

eventeny.com

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Eventzilla

Eventzilla

eventzilla.net

탐색

WebCatalog Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.