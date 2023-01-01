Mazévo is based near Denver, Colorado, and was started in 2019 by Dean Evans, the founder of Dean Evans and Associates and creator of the EMS Scheduling Software system. Mazévo is a small and active team dedicated to providing the best software for scheduling rooms and events and the best customer service. Mazévo offers the ability to schedule all your meeting, event, and classroom space without double booking. It is a modern cloud-based system with built-in room request and approval processes that handles all event details such as room setups, AV, and catering. If you charge for your space and services, Mazévo allows you to keep track of all event charges. Mazévo is the perfect solution for all size organizations that need a system that is easy to bring new staff up to speed and keep everyone on the same page with all event details, so nothing gets lost in the shuffle. Visit our website today to find out more.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: gomazevo.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Mazévo에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.