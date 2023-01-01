Do you spend hours manually updating spreadsheets and documents when planning events? If the answer is yes then you need Joi. Joi is the only event planning software that can remove spreadsheet pain. Joi's unique archictecture means you can perform tasks in minutes that would normally take hours. Build and share your program or agenda, create beautiful websites and event apps, manage tasks, schedule all your on site activities and collaborate with ease. All for a price that means you will make money from using Joi.

