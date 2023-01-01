Taxi Driver is a driving game where your mission is to pick up passengers scattered across the city and deliver them to their destinations on time. Navigate through the bustling streets, collecting money along the way as you search for passengers. But beware of your fuel levels - can you make it before running out of gas? Keep an eye on the gas station in town or upgrade your vehicle with your earnings. Are you the most skilled taxi driver ever?

ウェブサイト：poki.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはTaxi Driverによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。