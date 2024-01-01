Tank Ball: Monster Battle
ウェブサイト：poki.com
Tank Ball: Monster Battle is an action game that puts you in command of a powerful tank on a mission to eliminate all enemies! In this intense battle, strategically choose your firing direction each round as various monsters approach you. You need to wipe them out before they can harm you! Level up your combat abilities by getting new skills and upgrading your powers. But be prepared to fight with the final boss at the end of each level. Can you steer your tank to victory?
