Prismo Coloring
ウェブサイト：poki.com
Prismo Coloring is a coloring game where you can express your imagination and creativity freely! Choose from a vast array of paintings, from cats and dogs to dinosaurs and cars, and let your creativity flow. You can draw with any color you prefer. The game offers hundreds of paintings, and your creative works are conveniently collected in the game for easy access. Dive into the painting book, and you will never get bored!
