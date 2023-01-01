Ultiplace
ウェブサイト：ultiplace.com
Ultiplace represents a groundbreaking virtual event platform for hosting trade shows that empowers event organizers to swiftly set up their online events using an innovative and responsible approach. Its intuitive, rapid, and fully-automated that makes it an ideal solution for event organizers. Regardless of whether you are a recruiter, a university, a government administration, or a company, Ultiplace provides the opportunity to gather exhibitors, speakers, and attendees in a captivating 3D virtual world without any downloads.
