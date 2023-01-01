Jurnee
ウェブサイト：jurnee.io
The global platform for all your team events. Access hundreds of cool experiences, book in minutes and streamline your internal processes all in one place. Set up your policies, define your budget and access hundreds of activities to make sure your teams stay connected wherever they are.
