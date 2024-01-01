MLOps Platforms - 最も人気のあるアプリ
To be considered for the MLOps Platforms category, a product should meet the following criteria: * Platform for Monitoring and Management: The product must provide a comprehensive platform for monitoring and managing machine learning models. This includes features for tracking model versions, monitoring performance metrics, and managing model lifecycles. * Integration into Business Applications: It should allow users to seamlessly integrate machine learning models into various business applications across the company. This integration capability ensures that models can be effectively deployed and utilized within the existing infrastructure. * Health and Performance Tracking: The product must enable users to track the health and performance of deployed machine learning models in real-time. This involves monitoring key indicators such as accuracy, latency, resource utilization, and model drift to ensure optimal performance. * Holistic Management Tool: It should provide a holistic management tool that offers insights into all models deployed across the business. This includes features for model governance, compliance monitoring, and centralized visibility into the entire model ecosystem. Meeting these criteria ensures that the product offers robust capabilities for managing machine learning operations effectively within an organization.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google が提供する Google Cloud Platform (GCP) は、Google 検索、Gmail、ファイル ストレージ、YouTube などのエンドユーザー製品に Google が社内で使用しているのと同じインフラストラクチャ上で実行されるクラウド コンピューティング サービス スイートです。一連の管理ツールに加えて、コンピューティング、データ ストレージ、データ分析、機械学習などの一連のモジュラー クラウド サービスを提供します。登録にはクレジット カードまたは銀行口座の詳細が必要です。Google Cloud Platform は、サービスとしてのインフラストラクチャ、...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks は、Apache Spark のオリジナルの作成者によって設立された会社です。 Databricks は、Scala 上に構築されたオープンソースの分散コンピューティング フレームワークである Apache Spark の作成に携わったカリフォルニア大学バークレー校の AMPLab プロジェクトから生まれました。 Databricks は、Spark を操作するための Web ベースのプラットフォームを開発し、自動化されたクラスター管理と IPython スタイルのノートブックを提供します。 Databricks プラットフォームの構築に加えて、同社は Spark に関す...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
データを AI の時代に持ち込みます。 すべてのデータ ソースと分析サービスを単一の AI 搭載プラットフォーム上で接続することで、誰もがデータと分析情報にアクセス、管理、行動する方法を再構築します。
Scale AI
scale.com
世界クラスの企業から信頼されている Scale は、自動運転車、マッピング、AR/VR、ロボティクスなどの AI アプリケーションに高品質のトレーニング データを提供します。
Labelbox
labelbox.com
AI 用のデータ エンジン。 データ キュレーション、AI 支援ラベリング、モデルのトレーニングと診断、ラベリング サービスをすべて 1 つのプラットフォームに統合し、より優れた AI 製品を驚くほど迅速に構築します。
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
すべての ML モデルのメタデータを 1 か所で記録、整理、比較、登録、共有します。 - モデリングチームの成長に合わせて自動化および標準化します - チームおよび組織全体でモデルと結果について共同作業します。 - ホスト型を使用し、オンプレミスまたはプライベート クラウドに展開します。あらゆる MLOps スタックと統合
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
機械学習プロジェクトをスケールアップするためのシンプルで高速なアノテーション ツール。
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
最高品質のトレーニング データを使用して、AI モデルをより迅速に構築、微調整、反復、管理します。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
データ サイエンティストに愛され、IT によって管理されます。 クラウドでのデータ サイエンスと ML の開発、デプロイ、データ パイプラインのためのオールインワン ソリューション。
V7
v7labs.com
ラベル付け、ワークフロー、データセット、ループ内の人間をカバーするエンタープライズ トレーニング データの完全なインフラストラクチャ。
SAP
sap.com
SAP の目的は、世界のより良い運営と人々の生活の向上を支援することです。私たちの約束は、お客様が最高のパフォーマンスを発揮できるよう革新することです。 SAP は、すべてのお客様がビジネスを最適に運営できるよう支援することに尽力しています。私たちは、イノベーションを促進し、平等を促進し、国境や文化を越えて機会を広げるためのソリューションを設計します。私たちはお客様やパートナーと協力して、業界を変革し、経済を成長させ、社会を向上させ、環境を維持することができます。
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave は、業界最速かつ最も柔軟なインフラストラクチャ上で大規模な GPU を提供する、専門のクラウド プロバイダーです。
Modelshop
modelshop.com
Modelshop には、AI モデルの作成に必要なすべてのツールが 1 つのプラットフォームにまとめられています。コーディング手順を省略し、以前よりも迅速にインテリジェントなソリューションを提供します。
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Build powerful AI Applications in minutes on the no-code Katonic Generative AI Platform. Boost your and your employees' productivity, enhance customer experience and do things only large enterprises could do, all with the power of Generative AI. * No coding skills required. * Enterprise grade secur...
Encord
encord.com
より良いモデルをより速く構築するために必要なすべてのツール Encord は、高度なコンピュータ ビジョン チーム向けの主要なデータ プラットフォームです。ラベル付けと RLHF ワークフローを合理化し、モデルを観察および評価し、データを管理およびキュレーションして、本番 AI をより迅速に利用できるようにします。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後に、エンタープライズ向けのソリューション Mark AI の包括的なブランド ガイドと AI カスタマイズ機能により、ビジネスの要求を満たすために AI のアイデンティティとメッセージングを形成できるエンタープライズ レベルのソリューションを提供します。
Statsig
statsig.com
単純な A/B テストから高度な実験まで、急成長している企業は Statsig を使用して成長を加速しています。
Portkey
portkey.ai
Ship reliable, fast, and cost-efficient Gen AI apps with Portkey's Observability Suite and Open-source AI Gateway.
Faros AI
faros.ai
Faros AI is your Infrastructure for Engineering Operations - Single pane view across velocity, quality, goals, and more! Faros integrates all your engineering data sources to give you holistic visibility into the entire software development lifecycle. It takes the guesswork out of planning so that ...
Credo.ai
credo.ai
Credo AI is on a mission to empower enterprises to responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. Credo AI’s cutting-edge AI governance platform automates AI oversight and risk management while enabling regulatory compliance to emerging global standards like the EU AI Act, NIST, and ISO. Cr...
Verta
verta.ai
Verta is a Palo Alto-based startup building software infrastructure to help enterprise data science and machine learning (ML) teams rapidly develop and deploy ML models. The Verta platform builds upon pioneering research at MIT CSAIL on ModelDB, the first open-source model management system, current...
Tenyks
tenyks.ai
Tenyks is a University of Cambridge spin-out inventing the way humanity interacts with AI to protect and delight. To protect the world from the misuse of AI, but also to ensure that AI is developed with passion, excitement, and joy! We are building an MLOps monitoring and validation platform that h...
Superwise
superwise.ai
As more businesses rely on AI models to boost their impact and their bottom-line, the need for managing, monitoring and optimizing the real-life behaviour of these models grows. Superwise.ai is the company that monitors and assures the health of AI models in production. Already used by top-tier org...
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Bria
bria.ai
Accelerate AI development and build without limits on a responsible and open platform designed for developers and built for the enterprise.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty は現在、AI ライフサイクルを加速するヒューマンインザループ AI ソリューションの世界的リーダーである CloudFactory の一員です。 効率のために品質を犠牲にする必要はもうありません。 Accelerated Annotation について詳しくは、CloudFactory のクラス最高の人材と業界をリードする AI 支援ラベル付けテクノロジーを組み合わせた新しい Vision AI 製品で、手動ラベル付けの 5 倍の速さで高品質のラベル付きデータを生成します。 Hasty プラットフォームは、生の画像やビデオから本番環境に対応したモデルに移行するために必要なもの...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (エンジン) は、初心者ユーザーを含む誰もが、数週間や数か月ではなく、数分から数時間で高性能 ML アプリケーションを手頃な価格で構築できるようにするデータ サイエンスおよび機械学習 (ML) プラットフォームです。コーディングが必要です。 使いやすい接続されたツールチェーンは、単一のパイプライン内で生データから予測や洞察に至るまでに必要なものすべてを提供します。手動および反復的な機械学習タスクは自動化され、エンジンのインテリジェント機能はユーザーをエンドツーエンドでガイドするのに役立ちます。 ML アプリケーションの開発...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
ローカル分析スクリプトを強力なデータ駆動型アプリケーションに変えましょう。 UbiOps は、データ サイエンス、AI、ML コードのための使いやすいデプロイおよびサービス レイヤーです。 Python と R のモデルとスクリプトをライブ Web サービスに変換し、いつでもどこからでも使用できるようにします。単純なデータ処理機能から複雑な機械学習 (ML) および AI パイプラインまで。 UbiOps を使用すると、独自のアプリケーション、Web サイトの背後、またはデータ/IT インフラストラクチャ内で簡単に実行できます。セキュリティ、信頼性、拡張性について心配する必要はありません。 ...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak は、フルマネージドでアクセス可能で信頼性の高い AI プラットフォームであり、AI 実践者が単一のプラットフォームでデータの変換と保存、AI アプリケーションの構築、トレーニング、デプロイ、パイプライン全体の監視を行うことができます。 Qwak の従量課金制の価格モデルにより、大規模な結果を簡単に提供できます。
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi は、世界最速かつ最も強力な数学的最適化ソルバーである Gurobi Optimizer を開発しています。Gurobi Optimizer は、40 を超える異なる業界の大手グローバル企業によって、複雑な現実世界の問題を迅速に解決し、効率と収益性を最適化する自動決定を行うために使用されています。 数理最適化ソフトウェアの市場リーダーとして、当社は最高のソルバーを提供するだけでなく、最高のサポートも提供することを目指しています。これにより、企業は数理最適化の力を（単独で、またはマシンなどの他の AI 技術と組み合わせて）最大限に活用できるようになります。学習) を活用して、最適な...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry は、機械学習チームが独自のクラウド/オンプレミス インフラ上で ML/LLM アプリケーションを構築、デプロイ、出荷するためのクラウドネイティブ PaaS です。適切なガバナンス制御により、より高速かつスケーラブルでコスト効率の高い方法で、90 を達成できます。他のチームよりも価値実現までの時間が % 短い。 TrueFoundry は必要なエンジニアリングを抽象化し、組織が GenAI/LLMOps フレームワーク全体のレイアウトを高速化できるようにする GenAI アクセラレータ (LLM PlayGround、LLM Gateway、LLM Deploy、LLM...
SAS
sas.com
地球上で最も信頼できる分析パートナーが提供する、より高速で生産性の高い AI と分析を利用して、より多くの成果を上げましょう。 SAS を使用すると、世界中でデータが生成されるのと同じ速さで答えを生成できます。 SAS は 40 年以上にわたる分析イノベーションにより、世界中のお客様に THE POWER TO KNOW® を提供してきました。
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI は、データ中心の AI の導入と開発を加速するエンタープライズ グレードのエンドツーエンドの MLOps および DataOps ワークフローを提供する、主要なコンピューター ビジョン プラットフォームおよびプロフェッショナル サービス プロバイダーです。 Superb AI は、AI ベースの自動化の実践的な応用を通じて、チームが最適なデータの精度と一貫性を確保しながら、データの注釈からキュレーション、モデルのトレーニング、デプロイメントに至る ML ライフサイクル全体をより効率的に管理できるように支援します。 Superb AI は、Samsung、LG、Hyunda...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
ロボット工学と自動運転のためのマルチセンサーラベリングプラットフォーム。 Segments.ai は、マルチセンサー データ アノテーション用の高速かつ正確なデータ ラベル付けプラットフォームです。画像、ビデオ、3D 点群 (LIDAR および RGBD) の直感的なラベル付けインターフェイスを介して、セグメンテーション ラベル、ベクトル ラベルなどを取得できます。 Segments.ai は、必要なときに当社のコア エンジニア チームによる専用のサポートが提供されるセルフサービス プラットフォームです。 * ついに意味をなす Python SDK * セットアップを簡単に行うためのドキュメ...
Datature
datature.io
Datature は、ディープラーニング機能を構築する方法を簡素化します。弊社のエンドツーエンド #nocode mlops プラットフォームである Nexus を使用することで、誰もが独自の AI のブレークスルーを生み出すことができます。
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr は、スマート フィードバック ループを備えたトレーニング データ プラットフォームのみです。当社のテクノロジーは、コンピューター ビジョン AI を開発する AI ファーストの組織がデータ パイプラインに自動化をもたらすのに役立ちます。当社の Saas プラットフォームは、コンピューター ビジョン/非構造化データ AI モデルをトレーニングするために、安全な方法でトレーニング データに高速かつ便利に反復的にアクセスする必要がある ML サイエンティストの課題を解決します。私たちは「実現する」という姿勢でサービスの提供に努めます。 当社が注力している業界には、ヘルスケア、自...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute は、予定されたスポットと予定外のスポット (ライブ リード、オーガニック メンション プロモーション) を含む、あらゆる放送形式の広告のほぼリアルタイムのパフォーマンス メトリクスを提供する AI 搭載テクノロジーを使用して、メディア放送におけるマーケティング アトリビューションを変革しています。 Veritone Attribute は、放送された広告からのデータを活用し、それらを広告主の Web サイト分析に関連付けます。アトリビュートを使用すると、メディア放送局はキャンペーンを放送する際にデジタル価値を実証でき、その結果、広告主の満足度が向上し、収益...
censius
censius.ai
エンタープライズ ML チーム向けの AI 可観測性プラットフォーム。 構造化および非構造化実稼働モデルをエンドツーエンドで可視化し、モデル管理に対して積極的なアプローチを採用して、信頼性の高い ML を継続的に提供します。