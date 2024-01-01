Large Language Models Software - 最も人気のあるアプリ
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: 対話のための言語モデルの最適化。私たちは、会話形式で対話する ChatGPT というモデルをトレーニングしました。対話形式により、ChatGPT はフォローアップの質問に答え、間違いを認め、間違った前提に異議を唱え、不適切な要求を拒否することができます。 ChatGPT は InstructGPT の兄弟モデルであり、プロンプト内の指示に従い、詳細な応答を提供するようにトレーニングされています。
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Bard を使用すると、アイデアを前進させることができます。 Bard の少しの助けを借りて、次のようなことができるようになります。 - アイデアをブレインストーミングし、計画を立て、物事を成し遂げるためのさまざまな方法を見つける - より複雑なトピックの簡単に理解できる概要を取得します - 概要、電子メール、ブログ投稿、詩などの初稿を作成します
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
AI の毎日の相棒。
Claude
claude.ai
クロードは、規模に関係なくタスクをサポートする次世代の AI アシスタントです。
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
未来を築くAIコミュニティ。機械学習のリファレンス オープンソースを活用した最先端のモデルを構築、トレーニング、デプロイします。
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks は、Apache Spark のオリジナルの作成者によって設立された会社です。 Databricks は、Scala 上に構築されたオープンソースの分散コンピューティング フレームワークである Apache Spark の作成に携わったカリフォルニア大学バークレー校の AMPLab プロジェクトから生まれました。 Databricks は、Spark を操作するための Web ベースのプラットフォームを開発し、自動化されたクラスター管理と IPython スタイルのノートブックを提供します。 Databricks プラットフォームの構築に加えて、同社は Spark に関す...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics は、データに基づいた意思決定をよりスマートに、より迅速に、より自信を持って行えるようにすることを目的として、ビジネスの信頼できる副操縦士として機能します。 IBM Cognos Analytics は、データ サイエンティスト、ビジネス アナリスト、または非 IT 専門家を問わず、すべてのユーザーに、組織の目標と結びついた方法で関連性のある分析を実行するためのより多くの権限を提供します。これにより、各ユーザーの単純な分析から高度な分析への移行が短縮され、データを活用して未知の領域を探索し、新しい関係を特定し、結果をより深く理解し、現状に挑戦できるように...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai は、AI の民主化を使命とする、オープンソースの生成 AI および機械学習プラットフォームの大手プロバイダーです。 30 人の Kaggle マスターの技術力を蒸留して、強力な問題を解決する生成 AI と機械学習のための簡単な AI クラウド製品を生み出します。顧客、コミュニティ、パートナーは、H2O.ai への戦略的投資家であり、AI をより良いものとして活用するための長期的なビジョンを構築しています。 H2O.ai の分散型 ML H2O-3、autoML Driverless AI、Hydrogenトーチランプ、Document AI の AI エンジンは、AT&T、オー...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI は、企業における GenAI の導入を推進しています。 私たちは、Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Togetter Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars、その他の著名な投資家によって支援されています。 TuneChat: オープンソース モデルを活用したチャット アプリ TuneStudio: 開発者が LLM を微調整して展開するための遊び場 ChainFury: GitHub で利用できるオープンソース プロンプト エンジン