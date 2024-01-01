Mistral AI

Mistral AI

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：mistral.ai

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるMistral AIのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
カテゴリー:
Software Development
Large Language Models Software

ウェブサイト： mistral.ai

免責事項：WebCatalogはMistral AIによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot

copilot.microsoft.com

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Hugging Face

Hugging Face

huggingface.co

Databricks

Databricks

databricks.com

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

ScholarAI

ScholarAI

scholarai.io

H2O.ai

H2O.ai

h2o.ai

Anode

Anode

codygon.com

Composable Prompts

Composable Prompts

composableprompts.com

Stability AI

Stability AI

stability.ai

こちらもおすすめ

Shaip

Shaip

shaip.com

Predibase

Predibase

predibase.com

Gooey.AI

Gooey.AI

gooey.ai

Snowplow

Snowplow

snowplow.io

Artie

Artie

artie.so

Volta

Volta

volta.net

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Metlo

Metlo

metlo.com

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Howso

Howso

howso.com

Unleash

Unleash

getunleash.io

Cube Cloud

Cube Cloud

cube.dev

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.