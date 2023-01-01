WebCatalog

Surfe

Surfe

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：surfe.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるSurfeのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Add contacts, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to the CRM through Surfe’s simple Chrome extension. Surfe is the #1 solution for integrating your ... Show More RM with LinkedIn to • eliminate the need for manual data entry • enhance data quality through enrichment • gain visibility into contact, lead, and deal statuses • boost sales productivity Compatible with HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Copper and Salesloft. Loved by Google, Uber, AWS, Bolt.. Over 80% of B2B leads come from LinkedIn, but it’s not optimized for sales. Manually inputting data from LinkedIn to the CRM takes hours and can lead to data inconsistencies that negatively impact sales performance. Additionally, accessing the right data at the right time can be challenging, and hinder revenue generation. For sales and revenue teams who want to save time on administrative tasks and achieve optimal accuracy in their CRM data. As a GDPR-compliant and ISO27001-certified tool, Surfe helps your team operate from a gold standard of data, making sure everything is structured, categorized, updated, and protected.

カテゴリー:

Business
Lead Capture Software

ウェブサイト： surfe.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはSurfeによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Typeform

Typeform

typeform.com

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

Similarweb

Similarweb

similarweb.com

Avochato

Avochato

avochato.com

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

involve.me

involve.me

involve.me

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.