5 Dynamics isn’t just a one and done assessment; it is a common language that enables individuals to better understand themselves and those with which they work and interact. By recognizing the different perspectives each person brings to the table, friction points are minimized and productivity is accelerated. Our methodology opens the door to greater understanding and our Simpli5 platform enables continuous application in your day-to-day life. If you're looking for a tool that is directly applicable to the work at hand and can be integrated into the core of your company’s culture, 5 Dynamics is for you.
カテゴリー:
Business
HRコンサルティングプロバイダー

免責事項：WebCatalogはSimpli5によって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

