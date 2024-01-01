RehvUp
ウェブサイト：rehvup.io
RehvUp is the employee engagement platform that works for your business harder and smarter than anything else on the market. It’s a mobile app facilitated by professional Employee Experience (EX) Coaches to inspire and motivate your employees to be the best they can be, and happier at work. RehvUp is a private network built to socially connect and strengthen the bonds between all levels of your workforce like never before, while increasing workplace morale, productivity, and profit.
