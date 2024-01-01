Saber Feedback

Simple and flexible feedback tool that sits on your website Open lines of communication with your customers so you can solve problems and boost engagement. Discover urgent bugs, improve your user experience, and make your content QA smoother. All with a simple feedback button you can add to any web page. Screenshot functionality included.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： saberfeedback.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはSaber Feedbackによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。