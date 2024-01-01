Redfast is an intent-driven guidance platform for engagement businesses. Redfast quantifies and tracks service usage at an individual level and uses variations in the individual's behavior to deliver targeted remedies that result in better retention and growth for engagement-oriented businesses. Redfast lets you promote personalized content, features, and offers on your site in a real-time, and actionable manner without coding.

