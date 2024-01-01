Redfast
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：redfast.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるRedfastのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Redfast is an intent-driven guidance platform for engagement businesses. Redfast quantifies and tracks service usage at an individual level and uses variations in the individual's behavior to deliver targeted remedies that result in better retention and growth for engagement-oriented businesses. Redfast lets you promote personalized content, features, and offers on your site in a real-time, and actionable manner without coding.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： redfast.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはRedfastによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。