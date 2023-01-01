Quickstaff Pro is simple-to-use scheduling software that is tailored for Event Professionals in the gig economy. Because staff must be “invited” and “accept” each gig, ordinary scheduling tools don’t work. Our software allows you to create events and we invite your staff while monitoring their responses. Quickstaff Pro also allows you to create shifts and custom roles. You can save recurring jobs as templates and include notes, directions, and attachments right in the app. Our dashboard and calendar give you a snapshot of your upcoming events and a red/yellow/green indicator for each event to let you know where you stand at a glance. Quickstaff Pro comes with a no-risk 14-day trial, cancel anytime.

