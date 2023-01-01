Chasma Event
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：chasma.io
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるChasma Eventのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： chasma.io
免責事項：WebCatalogはChasma Eventによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。