Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for unlimited recipients without additional cost. Reports can be delivered by email, stored in folders, published on the Web, Qalyptus Cloud is a 100% cloud product for Qlik Sense SaaS. Qalyptus Server is a 100% On-premise product for Qlik Sense Client-Managed.
