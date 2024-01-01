WebCatalog

Qalyptus

Qalyptus

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：qalyptus.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるQalyptusのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for unlimited recipients without additional cost. Reports can be delivered by email, stored in folders, published on the Web, Qalyptus Cloud is a 100% cloud product for Qlik Sense SaaS. Qalyptus Server is a 100% On-premise product for Qlik Sense Client-Managed.

カテゴリー:

Business
データ視覚化ツール

ウェブサイト： qalyptus.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはQalyptusによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

こちらもおすすめ

Aspose

Aspose

aspose.app

Docparser

Docparser

docparser.com

Rendero

Rendero

renderdo.com

Fanpage Karma

Fanpage Karma

fanpagekarma.com

Scholarcy

Scholarcy

scholarcy.com

Calendarpedia

Calendarpedia

calendarpedia.com

Cloudlayer

Cloudlayer

cloudlayer.io

GitLabHost

GitLabHost

gitlabhost.com

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365

microsoft365.com

Microsoft Template

Microsoft Template

templates.office.com

Reeport

Reeport

reeport.io

Speech Intellect

Speech Intellect

speechllect.com

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.