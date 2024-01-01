WebCatalog

Publifix.net

Publifix.net

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：publifix.net

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるPublifix.netのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Publifix.net is a PR and press release distribution software, used daily by hundreds of media outlets from different countries. With Publifix.net, PR and marketing teams can easily share their content with thousands of affiliated journalists in just a few clicks. To ensure optimal distribution results, Publifix.net allows for segmented PR content distribution based on language, country, and category. Highly praised features include instant access to the platform's registered media database, alerts for new content, and real-time download notifications. Publifix.net is an ideal tool for PR agencies, marketing and communications teams, as well as corporate communication departments across various industries.

カテゴリー:

Business
プレスリリース配信ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： publifix.net

免責事項：WebCatalogはPublifix.netによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Business Wire

Business Wire

businesswire.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

PR Newswire

PR Newswire

prnewswire.com

Newsworthy.ai

Newsworthy.ai

newswriter.ai

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

Zex PR Wire

Zex PR Wire

zexprwire.com

ReadWrite

ReadWrite

readwrite.com

PRShots

PRShots

prshots.com

Press Hook

Press Hook

presshook.com

Newsfile

Newsfile

newsfilecorp.com

Legit.ng

Legit.ng

legit.ng

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.