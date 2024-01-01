Mediaboard
ウェブサイト：mediaboard.com
Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to these classic features, users have access to a comprehensive medialist of journalists and a press center for easy creation and distribution of press releases.
