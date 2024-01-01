WebCatalog

Mediaboard

Mediaboard

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：mediaboard.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるMediaboardのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Mediaboard was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing the PR world with a modern tool for data analysis and media intelligence. The app offers media monitoring, detailed analysis, dashboards and reports, as well as a rich media archive that makes it easy to find older articles. In addition to these classic features, users have access to a comprehensive medialist of journalists and a press center for easy creation and distribution of press releases.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
Media Monitoring Software

ウェブサイト： mediaboard.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはMediaboardによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Feedly

Feedly

feedly.com

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

Ahrefs

Ahrefs

ahrefs.com

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Awario

Awario

awario.com

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Dataminr

Dataminr

dataminr.com

Brand24

Brand24

brand24.com

Mention

Mention

mention.com

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.