Power Personas
ウェブサイト：powerpersonas.com
Power Personas is an AI-powered behavioral segmentation & personalization platform that makes it easy for you to create ICPs and buyer personas that automatically show you how to align your content, messaging and branding with your customers, so it makes a bigger impact. Whether you’re targeting a single type of customer or multiple cohorts, our science-based, human-centered recommendations help just about everyone on your team.
