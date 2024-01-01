Phospho is an open-source text analytics platform for LLM apps in production. Companies like Quivr or Sudowrite use phospho to monitor interactions with their LLM app and take action. We want to be the Datadog the LLM OS. Text will be the main mean of communication between humans and computers, and also computers to computers. A tool is needed to analyze these flows in real time.

ウェブサイト： phospho.ai

免責事項：WebCatalogはPhosphoによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。