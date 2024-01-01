Phospho
Phospho is an open-source text analytics platform for LLM apps in production. Companies like Quivr or Sudowrite use phospho to monitor interactions with their LLM app and take action. We want to be the Datadog the LLM OS. Text will be the main mean of communication between humans and computers, and also computers to computers. A tool is needed to analyze these flows in real time.
