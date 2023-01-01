Email marketing is the use of email as an information tool or direct marketing, respecting good practices and regulations of the market, using appropriate tools for this and measuring return through reports of openings, clicks, rejections, etc.

カテゴリー :

ウェブサイト： nitronews.com.br

免責事項：WebCatalogはNitronewsによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。