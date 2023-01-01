MailMonitor
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：mailmonitor.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるMailMonitorのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
From inbox placement and blocklist monitoring to email campaign performance analytics, MailMonitor’s has every essential tool you need to optimize your email marketing campaigns and ensure you’re always following email marketing best practices. MailMonitor is your technology partner that you always needed to make the most of your email marketing campaigns and improve their deliverability. We determine if your campaign will make it to your customer’s inbox before you spend a penny on it. We empower you to fix issues and become a marketing hero.
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： mailmonitor.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはMailMonitorによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。