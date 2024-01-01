WebCatalog

Newslit is a next-generation news monitoring and research tool for PR professionals, investors, researchers, marketers, salespeople, lawyers, and business owners. We continuously track the most comprehensive set of important news sources and integrate social signals from thousands of top business influencers. We are scanning over 100,000 sources and are ingesting almost 1 million stories per day, and growing. Our product gives a competitive advantage for businesses and teams, saving very valuable time so they can focus on things that matter to their business. We aggregate & track how news stories are being shared to provide daily briefings on topics, industries or keywords our customers want to track. We help discover, curate and integrate this content while saving time and making sure our customers stay smart.

カテゴリー:

News
Media Monitoring Software

