Quantic Labs - a new kind of data provider for Sales teams. Personalized, real time, and reliable. Quantic helps salespeople generate better pipeline. Quantic researches your book of business and presents buying signals, insights, and pipeline opportunities. This helps reps target the right people, at the right time, with the right messaging.

ウェブサイト： quantichq.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはQuanticによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。