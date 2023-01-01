Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if their pricing strategy is being respected throughout their distribution channel. Companies like Media-Saturn, Telefonica, Auchan, Carrefour, Sony or L'Oreal trust us to improve their pricing strategies.

ウェブサイト： minderest.com

