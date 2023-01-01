Stigg is an easy to implement, adaptable pricing and packaging management platform. We eliminate unnecessary complexity and extraneous details, so you can implement any pricing plan in just a couple of minutes. We took care of all the right abstractions and integrations, so you don't need to spend time building and maintaining.

