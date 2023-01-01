WebCatalog

MeetMoji

MeetMoji

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：meetmoji.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるMeetMojiのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

MeetMoji combines audience engagement and meeting production in to a single application. Allowing you to present anything and engage everyone without all the awkward transitions or fumbling around. MeetMoji works in any online meeting platform that support screen-sharing, in-person, or both at the same time.

ウェブサイト： meetmoji.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはMeetMojiによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

Audiencly

Audiencly

audiencly.io

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

streamalive.com

EventTitans

EventTitans

eventtitans.com

VoxVote

VoxVote

voxvote.com

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

こちらもおすすめ

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Agora

Agora

agora.io

Workstorm

Workstorm

workstorm.com

Clarity

Clarity

clarity.so

Quantify Crypto

Quantify Crypto

quantifycrypto.com

Guided Readers

Guided Readers

guidedreaders.com

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

RecordCast

RecordCast

recordcast.com

StorifyMe

StorifyMe

storifyme.com

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Questflow

Questflow

questflow.ai

Cosmos Video

Cosmos Video

cosmos.video

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.