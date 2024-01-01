WebCatalog

Aggero Software

Aggero Software

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：aggero.io

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるAggero Softwareのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social listening tool, it understands what creators say and show in videos. In addition, it correlates this with audience reactions allowing real-time creator-led campaign optimization for maximum engagement.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
インフルエンサー マーケティング プラットフォーム

ウェブサイト： aggero.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはAggero Softwareによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Impact

Impact

impact.com

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

こちらもおすすめ

Zelkaa

Zelkaa

zelkaa.com

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

SnapStream

SnapStream

snapstream.com

BrandMentions

BrandMentions

brandmentions.com

Crowdlens

Crowdlens

crowdlens.io

Favikon

Favikon

favikon.com

dlvr.it

dlvr.it

dlvrit.com

People Pattern

People Pattern

peoplepattern.com

Vsub

Vsub

vsub.io

YouScan

YouScan

youscan.io

Humanz

Humanz

humanz.com

Awario

Awario

awario.com

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.