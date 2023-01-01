WebCatalog

Kindly

Kindly

WebCatalogをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalogをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：kindly.ai

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalogにあるKindlyのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine learning techniques and natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the customer experience and improve the efficiency of customer service processes. What makes Kindly different? Less maintenance and more content production! Kindly's AI will suggest new training data that you can accept with the click of a button. Easy to customize No coding needed for the chatbot to fit your branding! More than buttons Kindly’s chatbots can answer specific questions, instead of forcing users through a selection of buttons that might not even be relevant. Multilingual Train the chatbot in one language and it will understand inquiries in more than one hundred! Among our customers are Adecco, VOI, Norwegian Air, Lindex, Hertz, Comviq, Schibsted, Jotun, and Kahoot. Easily integrate with top CRM providers such as Dixa, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zendesk, and Hubspot among others.

ウェブサイト： kindly.ai

免責事項：WebCatalogはKindlyによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

こちらもおすすめ

Unbabel

Unbabel

unbabel.com

Growbots

Growbots

growbots.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

GetAnswer

GetAnswer

getanswer.ai

RoomBoss

RoomBoss

roomboss.com

Clarabridge Studio

Clarabridge Studio

clarabridge.net

Dialoq AI

Dialoq AI

dialoqai.com

Engati

Engati

engati.com

InsertChatGPT

InsertChatGPT

insertchatgpt.com

Virtuoso

Virtuoso

virtuoso.qa

Grok

Grok

twitter.com

AddEvent

AddEvent

addevent.com

製品

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.