WebCatalog

HYPERISE

HYPERISE

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：hyperise.com

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるHYPERISEのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Hyperise is a SaaS toolkit, that enables image/website/video personalisation. This has been proven to significantly increase engagement and conversions in outreach campaigns. The brain processes images so quickly (60,000 quicker than text), when we include personalization in images, they trigger a pattern interrupt that leads to more mindshare which leads to more engagement and prospects taking your CTA in your outreach. Hyperise integrates with 1,000s of sales and marketing platforms, so can be frictionlessly implemented into your existing stack.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
パーソナライゼーション ソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： hyperise.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはHYPERISEによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

こちらもおすすめ

Icy Leads

Icy Leads

icyleads.com

Reply.io

Reply.io

reply.io

Hatch

Hatch

usehatchapp.com

Nexweave

Nexweave

nexweave.com

PersistIQ

PersistIQ

persistiq.com

LeiaPix Converter

LeiaPix Converter

convert.leiapix.com

Expandi

Expandi

expandi.io

Hushly

Hushly

hushly.com

ReachInbox

ReachInbox

reachinbox.ai

zaplify

zaplify

zaplify.com

Webeo

Webeo

webeo.com

QuickMail

QuickMail

quickmail.io

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.