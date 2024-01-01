With Botsup, users across the globe build AI Chatbots on WhatsApp to sell more. Botsup allows companies to offer engaging shopping experiences to their consumers over WhatsApp. For example, you can send personalized notifications from your system in a programmatic way through Botsup's API and engage them to shop across your product offerings.

ウェブサイト： botsup.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはBotsupによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。