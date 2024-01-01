WebCatalog

Botsup

Botsup

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：botsup.io

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるBotsupのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

With Botsup, users across the globe build AI Chatbots on WhatsApp to sell more. Botsup allows companies to offer engaging shopping experiences to their consumers over WhatsApp. For example, you can send personalized notifications from your system in a programmatic way through Botsup's API and engage them to shop across your product offerings.

カテゴリー:

Productivity
ボットプラットフォームソフトウェア

ウェブサイト： botsup.io

免責事項：WebCatalogはBotsupによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

こちらもおすすめ

Interakt

Interakt

interakt.ai

Netmera

Netmera

netmera.com

DelightChat

DelightChat

delightchat.io

Metro Singapore

Metro Singapore

metro.com.sg

Recurai

Recurai

recurai.com

Engagespot

Engagespot

engagespot.co

Cylindo

Cylindo

cylindo.com

ShopAgain

ShopAgain

shopagain.com

SuprSend

SuprSend

suprsend.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Saleor

Saleor

saleor.io

見てみる

Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.