Pushwoosh
WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード。
ウェブサイト：pushwoosh.com
Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるPushwooshのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。
多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。
ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interactions across the channels. Segment, communicate, experiment, engage, convert and retain mobile app users and website visitors and achieve the growth you strive for with Pushwoosh!
カテゴリー:
ウェブサイト： pushwoosh.com
免責事項：WebCatalogはPushwooshによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。