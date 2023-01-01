Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website builder, email marketing, and attendee registration. Take control of event details, from speakers and exhibitors to scheduling and ticketing. Empowering everyone to create and manage events effortlessly, Attendease streamlines the process, ensuring success in minutes. Attendease is a great fit for organizations looking for: ✔ Reasonable and predictable technology costs with no surprise fees ✔ Simplified attendee communication to attract, inform, and engage to drive results ✔ Delivering consistent, branded experiences throughout the entire attendee journey ✔ Making it easy for attendees to navigate and personalize their event agenda ✔ Driving registration experiences that convert and reduce drop-offs ✔ Accessing actionable attendee and event data when and where you need it ✔ Having the ability to execute multiple events at scale ✔ 5-star customer service In 2023, Attendease joined the Tripleseat family. Tripleseat is the hospitality industry's #1 guest and event management software. Together with EventUp, the leading venue directory, we serve and help grow the hospitality and events industry. View Tripleseat's profile here: https://www.g2.com/products/tripleseat-tripleseat/reviews

attendease.com

