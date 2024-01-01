WideBot is the leading Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot building platform in the MENA region. Our mission to empower businesses with AI-powered bots that chat like human beings, so they can build strong relationships with their customers and maximize their outcomes through a seamless personalized experience. We offer basic to full-fledged solutions from data training and building, tailoring and optimization to hosting and maintenance, with ongoing technical support.

Sito web: widebot.net

