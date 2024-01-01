WideBot
Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.
Sito web:widebot.net
Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per WideBot su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.
Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.
Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.
WideBot is the leading Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot building platform in the MENA region. Our mission to empower businesses with AI-powered bots that chat like human beings, so they can build strong relationships with their customers and maximize their outcomes through a seamless personalized experience. We offer basic to full-fledged solutions from data training and building, tailoring and optimization to hosting and maintenance, with ongoing technical support.
Categorie:
Sito web: widebot.net
Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a WideBot. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.